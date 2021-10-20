West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 9

Nine weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 10’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 4-0 8-0 Dresden 4-1 6-2 McEwen 3-1 6-2 S. Fulton 2-2 4-4 Gleason 1-3 4-4 Perry Co. 1-3 2-6 Bruceton 0-3 0-7

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. Peabody 4-0 7-0 Lake Co. 3-1 3-3 West Carroll 3-1 6-2 Humboldt 1-3 2-5 Greenfield 1-3 3-5 Halls 0-4 0-8

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 4-0 7-1 Riverside 4-0 7-1 E. Hickman 2-2 5-2 Adamsville 1-3 3-6 Scotts Hill 1-3 3-5 Hickman Co. 0-4 3-5

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Westview 4-0 7-1 Huntingdon 3-1 6-2 Union City 3-1 6-2 Camden 1-2 2-6 Gibson Co. 1-3 1-5 Houston Co. 0-4 0-8

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Dyersburg 4-0 8-0 Covington 3-1 6-1 Millington 2-1 3-4 Ripley 2-2 4-4 Bolivar 1-3 2-5 Bolton 0-3 2-5

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 5-0 8-0 Lexington 3-1 4-4 South Side 3-1 3-5 Chester Co. 1-3 3-5 McNairy 1-4 1-8 Liberty 0-4 1-6

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Haywood 4-0 8-0 North Side 3-1 5-3 S. Gibson 2-2 5-3 Milan 2-2 3-4 Obion Co. 1-3 3-5 Crockett Co. 0-4 1-7

Division II-A West