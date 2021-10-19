Yahweh running for mayor

The following is a paid announcement submitted by the candidate.

Yahweh Yahweh was born and raised on a farm right here in his beloved city of Humboldt. His family is grounded in the Christian faith. He graduated from Peabody High in 1986.

Although Yahweh is a prominent businessman, his life’s passion is to live a life focused on assisting individuals and families in need.

Over the last decade, Yahweh has provided humanitarian services to the elderly such as transportation, home cleaning and repair, and temporary housing. Additionally, Yahweh has hosted community clean-ups, provided food for the homeless and 24-hour emergency food delivery services.

As mayor, Yahweh plans to strengthen the community with a center for activities to serve all ages, and to include health and wellness programs, affordable housing programs, and a community economic development program. Additionally, Yahweh plans to initiate programs to improve impoverished business districts.