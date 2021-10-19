Sorority holds balloon release

by Katrina M. Smith

Cancer has affected our lives in some shape, form or fashion. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, it is estimated to be 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women in the U.S. as well as 49,290 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Even though women are mainly affected, men can be affected too. It is estimated that 2,650 men will be diagnosed this year alone with breast cancer.

October has been deemed as breast cancer awareness month, and a local sorority was “pretty” sure the community needed an extra boost of knowledge about breast cancer.The Theta Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a breast cancer awareness balloon release on last Saturday.

“We have had five members of our chapter to survive breast cancer,” said Soror Lisa Johnson, chairperson of Target II for women’s wellness and health for Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. “We wanted to celebrate with our sisters while bringing awareness to the community.”

Members of the Theta Eta Omega Chapter met embracing each other and the community with smiles and love as they gathered at Pine Hill Park. They had flyers with information about breast cancer, symptoms of it as well as treatment for it.

“Breast Cancer affects a lot of women and men,” said Soror Miyoshi Russell Brooks, president of the sorority. “We chose this day to celebrate our survivors and to encourage others to stay current on their yearly exams. If you see a spot or feel a lump, don’t hesitate, go get it checked out.”

There was a memorial service that took place under the pavilion celebrating their chapter members’ victory of surviving cancer. Sorors Arlene Augusta, Beverly Cannon, Kathy Brooks, Alisha Brooks and Martha David were all celebrated during this event. After a few testamonials and reflections, balloons were released.

“In the future, we will do more events to help bring awareness to breast cancer but our main target today was to celebrate and bring awareness,” said Brooks. “Due to COVID, we want everyone to be safe.”