McNeal seeking re-election for Ward 2 alderman seat

The following is a paid announcement submitted by the candidate.

Leon McNeal is hoping to be re-elected for Alderman, Ward 2.

“I have worked closely with the mayor for several years making changes in this city,” said McNeal. “There have been many jobs added, and a lot of other progress. One of my plans was the upgrade of Stigall Elementary School and that project was completed.”

McNeal currently serves on several boards offering his services wherever needed. He is a board member at the Humboldt City Library. Soon they will be adding a new children educational building to the library. He is a board member at Tom & O.E. Stigall Ethnic Library & History Museum. This board has a training program that helps children improve their ACT testing. They also contribute many charitable gifts throughout the community to help others.

McNeal is a member of Humboldt Board of Education.

He worked closely with some of Morning Star Church members. His accomplishment with them consisted of them giving back the land across the street from Stigall gymnasium. There, a marker will be erect in honor of Mr. Stigall and some of the others that attended Stigall school.

“I have been tested and proven for leadership,” stated McNeal. “Together, we can continue to make improvements as needed. I Leon McNeal ask for your vote, Ward 2, on November 2, 2021.”