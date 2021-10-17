| logout
High school sporting events in Gibson County from Oct. 18-23
Week 10 of the high school fall season is here. Check out what is going on across Gibson County this week in athletics:
TUESDAY
High School Cross County
Milan, South Gibson, West Carroll in Best of the West at Obion County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Region 7-AA Semifinals, McNairy Central at South Gibson, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Girls Soccer
Region 7-AA Championship, TBA
FRIDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. — Milan at Hardin County; Lausanne at South Gibson; Peabody at Huntingdon; Gibson County at Greenfield; Scotts Hill at West Carroll; Riverside at Humboldt
SATURDAY
High School Soccer
Class AA Sectionals, TBA