Dresden joins West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 9

Winning six of its last seven games, Dresden has broken through into the West Tennessee football rankings. The Lions play up three classes this week as they travel to Obion County.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 9:

1. Peabody (7-0). Result: Beat Humboldt 42-8. This week: at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (8-0). Result: Beat South Gibson 28-0. This week: vs. Covington. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (8-0). Result: Bye. This week: at Bruceton. Last week: No. 3.

4. Hardin County (8-0). Result: Beat Liberty 55-6. This week: vs. Milan. Last week: No. 4.

5. Dyersburg (8-0). Result: Beat Millington 51-0. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 5.

6. Covington (6-1). Result: Did not play. This week: at Haywood. Last week: No. 6.

7. Westview (7-1). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 7.

8. Riverside (7-1). Result: Beat Adamsville 42-7. This week: at Humboldt. Last week: No. 8.

9. Huntingdon (6-2). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 9.

10. USJ (6-2). Result: Beat TCA 59-7. This week: vs. St. George’s. Last week: No. 11.

11. North Side (5-3). Result: Beat Crockett County 35-14. This week: vs. South Side. Last week: No. 12.

12. Dresden (6-2). Result: Bye. This week: at Obion County. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: South Gibson (5-3).

On the Bubble: Jackson Christian (6-2); Union City (6-2); West Carroll (6-2).