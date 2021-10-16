Week 9 Roundup: Milan wins second in a row, earns playoff berth

With a 34-7 victory over Obion County, Milan has earned one of the top four spots in Region 7-4A and a berth into the Class 4A playoffs.

Milan (3-4, 2-2 7-4A) is now on a two-game winning streak heading into a non-region game on the road in Week 10 at Hardin County.

After a scoreless first quarter, Milan scored in the second quarter to hold a 6-0 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the third quarter and twice in the fourth quarter to win by 27 points.

Hayden Sullivan rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown, while completing 10-of-11 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. Mekhi Carr rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

A win over North Side in Week 11 could potentially force a three-way tie for second place in Region 7-4A.

Peabody 42, Humboldt 8

Peabody senior Khalik Ganaway showed why he is still the frontrunner to win the Class 1A Mr. Football award as he scored all six touchdowns in the Golden Tide’s Region 7-1A victory over Humboldt.

Ganaway scored on runs of one, 10, 14, 20 and 84 yards and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sam Driggers. He finished with 232 yards rushing and 33 yard receiving.

The Golden Tide defense gave up 191 yards to Humboldt, and the Vikings’ touchdown came in the fourth quarter.

Peabody (7-0, 4-0 7-1A) now holds the nation’s second longest winning streak at 44 consecutive wins. The Golden Tide travel to Huntingdon for Week 10 action.

Gibson County 74, Houston County 50

The Pioneers playoff hopes are still alive after a strong offensive performance against winless Houston County.

Gibson County (1-5, 1-3 7-2A) needs a win over Camden in Week 11 to earn the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A semifinals.

Colton Lumpkin led the Gibson County offensive attack as he rushed for 354 yards and eight touchdowns in the win.

Gibson County travels to Greenfield in Week 10 action next Friday.

West Carroll 28, Greenfield 8

The War Eagles ended a two-game losing streak with a Region 7-1A victory over Greenfield.

After trading touchdowns in the first quarter, West Carroll scored 20 straight points in the second quarter.

Xander Moon scored in the first quarter on a one-yard run as the score was tied 8-8 after one quarter.

West Carroll’s Jay Long scored on a 78-yard touchdown run to give the War Eagles the lead in the second quarter, and he followed that with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown for the 22-8 lead.

Freshman Jayden Milton scored the final touchdown on a three-yard run.

West Carroll (6-2, 3-1 7-1A) hosts Scotts Hill in Week 10 action next Friday.

Haywood 28, South Gibson 0

Haywood’s Jakylon Taylor scored on touchdown runs of three, 12, 17 and 61 yards to give the Hornets their third loss on the season.

Taylor scored two of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter as South Gibson kept the game close through three quarters, trailing 14-0 with 12 minutes to play.

South Gibson (5-3, 2-2 7-4A) plays an undefeated team for the second straight week in Week 10 as the Hornets host Lausanne.