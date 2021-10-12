Dolan Daniel Murphy was born March 8, 1982 in Jackson, Tenn., the son of Sarah Jane Tritt Murphy and the late Mike Murphy.

He was a graduate of Humboldt High School, class of 2000. He earned a Bachelor degree in marketing management from University of Tennessee at Martin.

Mr. Murphy departed this life on October 6, 2021 in Stantonville, Tenn. at the age of 39 years, six months, 28 days.

He is survived by his mother, Sarah Murphy of Jackson; aunt, Sue Tritt and husband Bob Baxter of Collierville, Tenn.; uncle, Danny Murphy and wife Rea of Alamo, Tenn.; numerous cousins; close friends, Jaylen Harbin and wife Brooke, and Neal Jindra and Alice Forrester.

In addition to his father, Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olive and Oliver Tritt, and Grace and Hoyt Murphy.

Arrangements are being handled by Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, Tenn.