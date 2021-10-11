Peabody holding firm at No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 8

Fall break put many schools across West Tennessee on a bye week, so there was little movement in the poll.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 8:

1. Peabody (6-0). Result: Bye week. This week: vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (7-0). Result: Beat Lake County 49-0. This week: at South Gibson. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (8-0). Result: Beat Gleason 57-16. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 3.

4. Hardin County (7-0). Result: Bye. This week: at Liberty. Last week: No. 4.

5. Dyersburg (7-0). Result: Beat Booker T. Washington 49-6. This week: vs. Millington. Last week: No. 5.

6. Covington (6-1). Result: Beat Bolivar 65-6. This week: vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 6.

7. Westview (6-1). Result: Huntingdon 49-30. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 7.

8. Riverside (6-1). Result: Bye. This week: at Adamsville. Last week: No. 9.

9. Huntingdon (6-2). Result: Lost to Westview 49-30. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 8.

10. South Gibson (5-2). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 10.

11. USJ (5-2). Result: Bye. This week: vs. TCA. Last week: No. 11.

12. North Side (4-3). Results: Bye. This week: at Crockett County. Last week: No. 8.

On the Bubble: Dresden (6-2); Union City (5-2); West Carroll (5-2).