| logout
Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 7
After seven weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):
PASSING
|Name
|School
|Comp.
|Att.
|Comp. %
|Yds
|TDs
|INT
|Hayden Sullivan
|Milan
|56
|100
|56
|1187
|10
|6
|Kylan Johnson
|Humboldt
|53
|83
|63.9
|874
|10
|4
|Sam Driggers
|Peabody
|41
|61
|67.2
|481
|6
|1
|Xander Moon
|W. Carroll
|29
|55
|52.7
|457
|4
|3
|John Carter Phillips
|Gibson Co.
|20
|62
|32.3
|323
|1
|9
|Ty Schrotberger
|S. Gibson
|12
|22
|54.6
|225
|3
|1
RUSHING
|Name
|School
|Carries
|TDs
|Yds/carry
|Total yards
|Xander Moon
|W. Carroll
|129
|20
|7.39
|953
|Khalik Ganaway
|Peabody
|91
|10
|81
|737
|Mekhi Carr
|Milan
|64
|6
|8.56
|548
|Malik Lee
|W. Carroll
|56
|1
|8.13
|455
|Hayden Sullivan
|Milan
|54
|8
|8.28
|447
|Kylan Johnson
|Humboldt
|51
|4
|8.69
|443
|Jay Long
|W. Carroll
|55
|3
|7
|385
|Ross Crenshaw
|S. Gibson
|44
|4
|8.32
|366
|Ty Schrotberger
|S. Gibson
|51
|6
|6.71
|342
|Colton Lumpkin
|Gibson Co.
|40
|3
|7
|280
|Brannon Brown
|S. Gibson
|26
|2
|9.92
|258
|Cameron Bonds
|Peabody
|32
|3
|7.8
|251
|Jay Allen
|Gibson Co.
|35
|3
|6.51
|228
|Nash Stidham
|S. Gibson
|46
|3
|4.78
|220
|Mike Jones
|Humboldt
|30
|2
|7.2
|216
RECEIVING
|Name
|School
|Rec
|TDs
|YPC
|Yards
|Kam Tharpe
|Milan
|21
|4
|24.5
|507
|Keaton Johnson
|Humboldt
|24
|5
|20.2
|485
|Anthony Brown
|Milan
|13
|2
|17.36
|277
|Trey Spinks
|Milan
|14
|2
|18.93
|265
|Malik Ganaway
|Peabody
|17
|3
|10.9
|185
|Demarkus Kee
|Peabody
|14
|3
|11.6
|162
|Kendrick Taylor Jr.
|Humboldt
|9
|2
|18
|162
|Reese McVay
|Gibson Co.
|7
|1
|19
|133
|Jay Long
|W. Carroll
|4
|2
|29.75
|119
|Derek Kee
|Peabody
|6
|1
|18.2
|109
|Cameron Nolan
|Gibson Co.
|5
|1
|21.4
|107
|Brannon Brown
|S. Gibson
|2
|2
|51
|102
TACKLING
|Name
|School
|Total tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|Nash Stidham
|S. Gibson
|56
|6
|3
|Isaiah Agnew
|Humboldt
|54
|2
|1
|Hank Fisher
|Milan
|50
|1
|0.5
|Jay Allen
|Gibson Co.
|42
|0
|0
|Ty Duncan
|S. Gibson
|42
|4
|2
|Reese McVay
|Gibson Co.
|42
|0
|0
|Jason Baskerville
|Peabody
|40
|11
|5
|Ross Crenshaw
|S. Gibson
|37
|1
|0
|Terrance Taylor
|Humboldt
|37
|0
|0
|Casey Curry
|Humboldt
|36
|2
|0
|Lake Lovorn
|S. Gibson
|36
|0
|0
|Hunter Walters
|West Carroll
|36
|0
|0
|London Burkett
|Peabody
|34
|4
|0
|Jay Long
|West Carroll
|34
|4
|0
|Anthony Brown
|Milan
|31
|3
|0
|Austin Friend
|S. Gibson
|30
|1
|1
|Seth Edwards
|West Carroll
|29
|3
|0
|Ethan Turner
|Gibson Co.
|29
|0
|0
|Gray Hensley
|Milan
|28
|1
|0
|Tucker Lockhart
|Milan
|27
|4.5
|2.5
|Shooter Nelson
|West Carroll
|26
|0
|0
|Gordon Hudson
|Milan
|25
|3
|0.5
|McCoy Sewell
|Peabody
|24
|2
|2
|Derek Kee
|Peabody
|23
|1
|0
|Alex Pruett
|S. Gibson
|23
|0
|0
|Malik Ganaway
|Peabody
|21
|4
|0
|Gavin Wallace
|S. Gibson
|21
|1
|0
|Mac Hooten
|S. Gibson
|20
|2
|0