Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 7

After seven weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):

PASSING

Name School Comp. Att. Comp. % Yds TDs INT Hayden Sullivan Milan 56 100 56 1187 10 6 Kylan Johnson Humboldt 53 83 63.9 874 10 4 Sam Driggers Peabody 41 61 67.2 481 6 1 Xander Moon W. Carroll 29 55 52.7 457 4 3 John Carter Phillips Gibson Co. 20 62 32.3 323 1 9 Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 12 22 54.6 225 3 1

RUSHING

Name School Carries TDs Yds/carry Total yards Xander Moon W. Carroll 129 20 7.39 953 Khalik Ganaway Peabody 91 10 81 737 Mekhi Carr Milan 64 6 8.56 548 Malik Lee W. Carroll 56 1 8.13 455 Hayden Sullivan Milan 54 8 8.28 447 Kylan Johnson Humboldt 51 4 8.69 443 Jay Long W. Carroll 55 3 7 385 Ross Crenshaw S. Gibson 44 4 8.32 366 Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 51 6 6.71 342 Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 40 3 7 280 Brannon Brown S. Gibson 26 2 9.92 258 Cameron Bonds Peabody 32 3 7.8 251 Jay Allen Gibson Co. 35 3 6.51 228 Nash Stidham S. Gibson 46 3 4.78 220 Mike Jones Humboldt 30 2 7.2 216

RECEIVING

Name School Rec TDs YPC Yards Kam Tharpe Milan 21 4 24.5 507 Keaton Johnson Humboldt 24 5 20.2 485 Anthony Brown Milan 13 2 17.36 277 Trey Spinks Milan 14 2 18.93 265 Malik Ganaway Peabody 17 3 10.9 185 Demarkus Kee Peabody 14 3 11.6 162 Kendrick Taylor Jr. Humboldt 9 2 18 162 Reese McVay Gibson Co. 7 1 19 133 Jay Long W. Carroll 4 2 29.75 119 Derek Kee Peabody 6 1 18.2 109 Cameron Nolan Gibson Co. 5 1 21.4 107 Brannon Brown S. Gibson 2 2 51 102

TACKLING