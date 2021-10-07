 Skip to content

Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 7

After seven weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):

PASSING

Name School Comp. Att. Comp. % Yds TDs INT
Hayden Sullivan Milan 56 100 56 1187 10 6
Kylan Johnson Humboldt 53 83 63.9 874 10 4
Sam Driggers Peabody 41 61 67.2 481 6 1
Xander Moon W. Carroll 29 55 52.7 457 4 3
John Carter Phillips Gibson Co. 20 62 32.3 323 1 9
Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 12 22 54.6 225 3 1

RUSHING

Name School Carries TDs Yds/carry Total yards
Xander Moon W. Carroll 129 20 7.39 953
Khalik Ganaway Peabody 91 10 81 737
Mekhi Carr Milan 64 6 8.56 548
Malik Lee W. Carroll 56 1 8.13 455
Hayden Sullivan Milan 54 8 8.28 447
Kylan Johnson Humboldt 51 4 8.69 443
Jay Long W. Carroll 55 3 7 385
Ross Crenshaw S. Gibson 44 4 8.32 366
Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 51 6 6.71 342
Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 40 3 7 280
Brannon Brown S. Gibson 26 2 9.92 258
Cameron Bonds Peabody 32 3 7.8 251
Jay Allen Gibson Co. 35 3 6.51 228
Nash Stidham S. Gibson 46 3 4.78 220
Mike Jones Humboldt 30 2 7.2 216

RECEIVING

Name School Rec TDs YPC Yards
Kam Tharpe Milan 21 4 24.5 507
Keaton Johnson Humboldt 24 5 20.2 485
Anthony Brown Milan 13 2 17.36 277
Trey Spinks Milan 14 2 18.93 265
Malik Ganaway Peabody 17 3 10.9 185
Demarkus Kee Peabody 14 3 11.6 162
Kendrick Taylor Jr. Humboldt 9 2 18 162
Reese McVay Gibson Co. 7 1 19 133
Jay Long W. Carroll 4 2 29.75 119
Derek Kee Peabody 6 1 18.2 109
Cameron Nolan Gibson Co. 5 1 21.4 107
Brannon Brown S. Gibson 2 2 51 102

TACKLING

Name School Total tackles TFL Sacks
Nash Stidham S. Gibson 56 6 3
Isaiah Agnew Humboldt 54 2 1
Hank Fisher Milan 50 1 0.5
Jay Allen Gibson Co. 42 0 0
Ty Duncan S. Gibson 42 4 2
Reese McVay Gibson Co. 42 0 0
Jason Baskerville Peabody 40 11 5
Ross Crenshaw S. Gibson 37 1 0
Terrance Taylor Humboldt 37 0 0
Casey Curry Humboldt 36 2 0
Lake Lovorn S. Gibson 36 0 0
Hunter Walters West Carroll 36 0 0
London Burkett Peabody 34 4 0
Jay Long West Carroll 34 4 0
Anthony Brown Milan 31 3 0
Austin Friend S. Gibson 30 1 1
Seth Edwards West Carroll 29 3 0
Ethan Turner Gibson Co. 29 0 0
Gray Hensley Milan 28 1 0
Tucker Lockhart Milan 27 4.5 2.5
Shooter Nelson West Carroll 26 0 0
Gordon Hudson Milan 25 3 0.5
McCoy Sewell Peabody 24 2 2
Derek Kee Peabody 23 1 0
Alex Pruett S. Gibson 23 0 0
Malik Ganaway Peabody 21 4 0
Gavin Wallace S. Gibson 21 1 0
Mac Hooten S. Gibson 20 2 0

 

