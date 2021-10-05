Stigall hosts ABC fashion show

by Katrina Smith

Students at Stigall Primary School ripped the runway on last Thursday celebrating literacy month and what better way to showcase their skills than to walk it out.

Every letter in the alphabet is instrumental in learning sight words and sounds. Each student was given a vest that was constructed from a brown paper bag. Letters were sent home encouraging parents and families to work together to complete such a fun activity. The students were given a letter and were responsible for decorating their vests with pictures, drawings and words that described their chosen letter.

Students and staff gathered into the gym to see the latest fashion using letters.