Milan man charged with rape of a child

A 67-year-old Milan man has been charged with rape of a child.

After receiving a complaint from a family member, Milan police arrested and charged Hank William Jr., 67, of Milan, Tenn.

The family member said the 9-year-old child complained after the victim was left in the care of William and his girlfriend for about five hours.

During an interview with Milan Police, William admitted to the charges and said he committed the crime on September 24 in his apartment.

William was released from jail with a $35,000 bond. He will appear in Milan City Court on October 13 at 9 a.m.