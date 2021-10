McKenzie up to No. 3 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 7

Dyersburg’s upset win over Covington caused movement near the top of the poll as teams like McKenzie, Hardin County and Dyersburg jumped up at least one spot.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 7:

1. Peabody (6-0). Result: Beat Halls 36-0. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (6-0). Result: Beat North Side 56-18. This week: at Lake County (Thursday). Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (7-0). Result: Beat Dresden 23-14. This week: at Gleason. Last week: No. 4.

4. Hardin County (7-0). Result: Beat Lexington 37-7. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 5.

5. Dyersburg (6-0). Result: Beat Covington 29-22. This week: at Booker T. Washington. Last week: No. 7.

6. Covington (5-1). Result: Lost to Dyersburg 29-22. This week: vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 3.

7. Westview (6-1). Result: Union City 42-7. This week: vs Huntingdon. Last week: No. 6.

8. Huntingdon (6-1). Result: Beat Gibson County 49-8. This week: at Westview. Last week: No. 9.

9. Riverside (6-1). Result: Beat Hickman County 20-14. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 10.

10. South Gibson (5-2). Result: Beat Obion County 45-20. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 11.

11. USJ (5-2). Result: Beat Fayette Academy 42-0. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 12.

12. North Side (4-3). Results: Lost to Haywood 56-18. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 8.

On the Bubble: Dresden (5-2); Union City (5-2); West Carroll (5-2).