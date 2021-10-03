High school sporting events in Gibson County from Oct. 4-9
Week 7 of the high school fall season is here. Check out what is going on across Gibson County this week in athletics:
MONDAY
High School Girls Soccer
McKenzie at Gibson County, 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball
District 13-A Tournament, Peabody at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Union City, 5 p.m.; District 14-AA Tournament, at Dyer County, Quarterfinals, Milan vs. South Gibson, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Cross County
West Carroll in Dyer County Race, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball
District 13-A Tournament, at Gibson County, Semifinals, Halls-South Fulton winner vs. Gibson County-Peabody winner, 5 p.m.; Union City-West Carroll winner vs. Westview-Lake County winner, 6:30 p.m.; District 14-AA Tournament, at Dyer County, Semifinals, Dyer County vs. Milan-South Gibson winner, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Golf
Small Class State Tournament (Day 1) at Sevierville Golf Club, 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball
District 13-A Tournament, at Gibson County, Championship, 6 p.m.; District 14-AA Tournament, at Dyer County, Championship, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Golf
Small Class State Tournament (Day 2) at Sevierville Golf Club, 8 a.m.