Week 7 Roundup: Humboldt beats Greenfield on 2-point conversion

After not scoring a point point in the first three quarters, Humboldt scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to pick up a 22-21 victory on Region 7-1A play over Greenfield.

With 1:37 remaining, Greenfield scored to take a 21-14 lead. But Kylan Johnson returned the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to cut Greenfield’s lead to 21-20.

On the two-point conversion, Johnson connected with Casey Curry on a pass with 1:26 left.

With seven minutes to go, Greenfield held a 13-0 lead. But Humboldt’s Johnson connected with Casey Curry for a touchdown pass to cut the Yellowjackets’ lead to 13-6.

Humboldt forced a Greenfield fumble at the goal line, and the Vikings followed with a 97-yard touchdown pass by Johnson. The two-point conversion by Johnson put Humboldt up 14-13.

Humboldt is off Week 8 before hosting Riverside in Week 9.

Milan 50, Crockett County 6

The Bulldogs picked up their first Region 7-4A win of the season in easy fashion.

Milan (2-5, 1-2) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and added three more in the second quarter to pull away from the Cavaliers.

Hayden Sullivan was 7-for-7 for 194 yards and three touchdowns with Anthony Brown and Hank Fisher with two big touchdown catches.

Mekhi Carr rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown, while Sullivan rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Milan is off in Week 8 before hosting Obion County in a Region 7-4A game in Week 9.

South Gibson 45, Obion County 20

The Hornets (5-2, 2-1 7-4A) ended a two-game losing streak with a Region 7-4A win.

South Gibson managed to pull away in the second quarter. After a Ty Schrotberger 51-yard touchdown run gave the Hornets the 21-14 lead, South Gibson came up with a defensive stop.

Jase Stallings capped off an eight-play drive with a 23-yard field goal for the 24-14 lead

South Gibson’s defense got another stop with 36 seconds before halftime, and the Hornets went with a hook-and-lateral to score on a 69-yard pass play for the 31-14 lead at halftime. Schrotberger hit Lake Lovorn with the pass before he lateraled to Brannon Brown for the touchdown.

Nash Stidham scored on touchdown runs of 24 and four yards. Ross Crenshaw returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Devin Harris scored the final touchdown for South Gibson early in the fourth quarter.

South Gibson has Week 8 off before hosting Haywood in Week 9 in a Region 7-4A contest.

Lake County 26, West Carroll 20

The War Eagles (5-2, 2-1 7-1A) lost for the second straight week, but West Carroll put up a strong fight against a Lake County team that reached the Class 1A semifinals last season.

After an opening score by Lake County, West Carroll responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Xander Moon to Jay Long for the 6-6 halftime score.

Lake County scored early in the second half, but the War Eagles responded with another Moon touchdown pass with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Falcons score the next two touchdowns for the 26-12 lead before Moon scored his first rushing touchdown of the night with 47 seconds to play to cut into Lake County’s lead.

Lake County’s Jeremiah Williams rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Lake County has Week 8 off before hosting Greenfield in a Region 7-1A contest in Week 9.

Peabody 36, Halls 0

The Golden Tide (6-0, 3-0 7-1A) scored 27 straight points in the first quarter to put Halls away early and pick up a third Region 7-1A win on the season.

Peabody’s defense held Halls to minus-22 of offense.

Khalik Ganaway scored the first two touchdowns of the game on an 86-yard kickoff return and a three-yard rush.

Kylen Wade scored on a blocked punt, and Cameron Bonds scored his first of two touchdowns on a 10-yard run for the 27-0 lead.

Bonds scored again in the second quarter on a six-yard run for the 34-0 halftime lead.

Peabody scored on a safety in the fourth quarter for the final two points.

Bonds rushed for 86 yards, while Ganaway rushed for 43 yards.

Peabody is off in Week 8 before hosting Humboldt in a Week 9 contest on Oct. 15.

Huntingdon 49, Gibson County 8

The Pioneers (0-5, 0-3 7-2A) enters Week 8’s bye week on a fifth straight loss on the season.

Gibson County scored its lone touchdown in the first quarter as the Mustangs jumped out to a 15-8 lead. Aden Hutcherson and Cade Wood scored the two first quarter touchdowns for Huntingdon.

Wood scored twice in the second quarter, and Gray Eubanks connected with Blaine Fields for a 47-yard touchdown pass for the 35-8 halftime lead.

Gibson County is off in Week 8 and the Pioneers travel to Houston County in Week 9 for a Region 7-2A matchup.