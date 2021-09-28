Leadership group visits non-profits

by Katrina Smith

What better way to find out more about the businesses in the county than to tour? Gibson County Adult Leadership is made up of about 20 eager business – men and women ready to learn more about businesses in their county.

After not meeting for over a year and due to COVID, Gibson County Leadership is back and ready to improve the business aspect of their communities in the Gibson County region. That is exactly what the Gibson County Adult Leadership did last Thursday.

The group toured non-profit organizations in the Gibson County area. The tour began at 8:30a.m. and visited over 13 non-profit organizations, such as the Northwest Gibson County YMCA in Trenton, Birth Choice, Helping Hand of Humboldt, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Humboldt, the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Humboldt and the Orchard House.

More non-profits like Relay for Life, Second Harvest Food Bank, CASA, Milan Family YMCA, and Milan Junior Auxillary, St. John’s Community Service, and United Way and WOW wagon met up with the group over lunch and gave a brief synopsis of their organization.

“The leadership class visited non-profit organizations on Thursday,” said General Manager of Advertising with GCP Kim Forbes and class member. “We saw that each one not only needed funding but also needed volunteers. After comparing our notes, as a team, we will have a project to assist one of the organizations.”

The Gibson County Leadership has different focus points highlighting agriculture, industry and economic development, tourism, healthcare, and education, non-profits and more.

“As a member of this class, I have learned so much,” said Forbes. “We have learned team building skills, encouraged each other and supported each other.”

The Gibson County Adult Leadership has opened membership opportunities once a year, usually around June and new members are accepted. These classes not only will allow you to learn more about your county and meet new people, but you will have fun while doing it.