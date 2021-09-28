Graves’ name pulled from Nov. 2 election ballot

by Danny Wade

With the tragic death of Alderman Don Graves, the Gibson County Election Commission Board of Trustees met to discuss their next steps. Graves had qualified to be on the ballot as he was seeking re-election.

The election commission confirmed that the board voted to remove Graves’ name from the November 2 Humboldt election ballot. Graves was in his second term as alderman for Ward 3, which would have run through the end of this year.

Now, Julie Jones-Coleman will be the only candidate on the ballot for Ward 3 alderman position.

There has been talk around town of the possibility of write-in candidates. That will not be the case since write-in candidates have to register with the election commission 50 days prior to Election Day to qualify. That date has passed.

The board of trustees also voted to not hold early voting in Humboldt.

Five candidates have qualified to run for Humboldt mayor—incumbent Marvin Sikes, Terry Johnson, Thomas Emery, Christine Warrington and Yahweh Yahweh (male).

All five aldermen seats are up for grabs as well.

Ward 1 alderman position will come down between Sarah Shivers and Tammie Porter.

Three candidates will be on the ballot for Ward 2 alderman seat with incumbent Leon McNeal facing off against challengers Lenford Carr and Yahweh Yahweh Yahweh (female).

Shane Lynch and Brittney Keller are on the ballot for the Ward 4 alderman seat.

In Ward 5, Monte Johnson is running unopposed for alderman.

Three school board seats are also on the November ballot. All three incumbents are running unopposed—Terry Johnson in Ward 1, Mark Hodge in Ward 3 and Valeria Wedley in Ward 5.