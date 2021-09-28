Funeral services for Mrs. Gale Parks were held 2 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Parks, 75, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at AHC Humboldt after a long illness.

She was born in Detroit, Mich. to the late Eugene and Billie Bowers Crawford.

Mrs. Parks graduated from Humboldt High School Class of 65. She worked as a human resource recruiter for West TN Healthcare where she retired. She enjoyed traveling, her “Girls Dinner Club”, puzzles, and baking birthday cakes for co-workers and family. She loved all her family dearly, especially her grandkids.

Mrs. Parks was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 35 years, Milton Parks Sr.; and brother, Douglas Crawford.

She is survived by her son, Milton (Alesa) Parks; daughter, Genia (Eric) Echtenkamp; brothers, Dwayne Crawford, Danny (Tina) Crawford; sister, Barbara Bass; grandchildren, Hannah Deaton, Riley Echtenkamp, Reagan Echtenkamp, Addyson Parks; and great-grandchildren, Hope, Waylon, Whitley and Hallie Deaton.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.