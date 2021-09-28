Christopher Kent Brundige

Funeral services for Mr. Chris Brundige, 44, were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tenn. with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mr. Brundige passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn.

He was born in Fulton, Ky. to Timothy Brundige and Cheryl Underwood Brundige. After obtaining his bachelor of science degree from Murray State University, Murray in Ky., he worked in the mortgage industry. Mr. Brundige enjoyed gardening, duck hunting, his dogs Lucy and Moose, and being a volleyball dad. On September 25, 2004, he married Andrea Luckey and they were about to celebrate their 17th anniversary.

Mr. Brundige was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Corinne Underwood; and paternal grandparents, Brownlow and Dorothy Brundige.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Brundige; twin daughters, Claire and Corinne Brundige; brothers, Trey and Brent Brundige; sister, Tiffany Frank and husband Justin; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association and Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Cordova, Tenn.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.