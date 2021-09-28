Funeral services for Mr. Alton Coleman, 50, were held 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Campbell Street Church of Christ in Jackson, Tenn. with Danny Sorrell officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Centerville Cemetery near Medina, Tenn.

Mr. Coleman passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Milan after a long illness.

He was born in Milan, Tenn. to the late Printis and Virginia Richardson Coleman.

Mr. Coleman graduated from Milan High School Class of 89 and earned his associates degree. He served for eight years in the United States Army. In 1990 he married Vicki Lynn Maples and they were about to celebrate 31 years of marriage. He was very active in sports and the community, serving as a referee for TSSAA, Milan Little League, Red Cross Board, Leadership Jackson Board, and former deacon of Campbell Street Church of Christ in Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thurston Coleman.

Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife, Vicki Coleman; sons, Tyler (Brittney) Coleman, Christian (Maggie) Coleman and Taran (Amber) Coleman; brothers, Danny Howard, Billy Howard, Wayne Howard, Prentice (Sharon) Coleman, Jeff Coleman, Ernest Coleman and Jimmy (Carissa) Coleman; sisters, Shirley (Willie) Poston, Deborah Mathis, Patricia (Michael) Tole, Anita Coleman, Gloria (Michael) Walker, Leron (Darrel) Miller and Sherry (Bobby) McKinnie; and grandchildren, Perrin, Blaze, and Allie Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Red Cross, St. Jude or to Campbell Street Church of Christ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.