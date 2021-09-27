USJ re-enters West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 6

University School of Jackson avenged its 2020 loss to Jackson Christian with a 39-point win to re-enter the West Tennessee rankings after one week outside of the top 12.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 6:

1. Peabody (5-0). Result: Beat Lake County 30-6. This week: at Halls. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (5-0). Result: Beat Melrose 43-20. This week: vs. North Side. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (5-0). Result: Bye week. This week: at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 3.

4. McKenzie (6-0). Result: Beat West Carroll 54-7. This week: vs. Dresden. Last week: No. 4.

5. Hardin County (6-0). Result: Beat McNairy Central 45-0. This week: vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 5.

6. Westview (5-1). Result: Beat South Side 35-0. This week: at Union City. Last week: No. 6.

7. Dyersburg (4-0). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Covington. Last week: No. 7.

8. North Side (4-2). Results: Beat Liberty 48-0. This week: at Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

9. Huntingdon (5-1). Result: Beat Milan 63-33. This week: at Gibson County. Last week: No. 10.

10. Riverside (5-1). Result: Beat Camden 41-8. This week: vs. Hickman County. Last week: No. 12.

11. South Gibson (4-2). Result: Lost to Henry County 10-0. This week: vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 9.

12. USJ (4-2). Result: Beat Jackson Christian 56-17. This week: at Fayette Academy. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: West Carroll (5-1).

On the Bubble: Dresden (5-1); Gleason (4-2); Union City (5-1)