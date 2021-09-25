Week 6 Roundup: Peabody pulls away in second half to beat Lake County

After trailing 6-3 after one quarter, Peabody scored 27 straight points to stay undefeated in Region 7-1A play with a 30-6 victory over Lake County.

Peabody (5-0, 2-0 7-1A) held the Falcons scoreless in the final three quarters and to a total of 185 yards of offense.

2020 Class 2A Mr. Football winner Khalik Ganaway led the Golden Tide with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sam Driggers threw for 46 yards and rushed for 58 yards.

Peabody travels to Halls for another Region 7-1A contest in Week 7.

Henry County 10, South Gibson 0

The Hornets’ defense hung tough with the 2020 Class 5A semifinalist Henry County, but South Gibson couldn’t pull off the upset.

Henry County scored a touchdown with 1:13 remaining to put the game away. The Patriots’ first points came on a field goal with 54.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

South Gibson was playing without multiple starters due to injuries sustained earlier in the season.

South Gibson finished with 256 yards of offense. Sophomore Heath Howe made his first career start, passing for 93 yards.

Henry County finished with 261 yards of offense.

South Gibson (4-2, 1-1 7-4A) hosts Obion County in a Region 7-4A contest in Week 7.

Huntingdon 63, Milan 33

After scoring four touchdowns in the first half, Huntingdon scored five more in the second half to pull away from Milan.

Huntingdon’s Aden Hutcherson ran for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns, Kade Wood ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Milan (1-4, 0-2 7-4A) hosts Crockett County in a Region 7-4A contest in Week 7.

McKenzie 54, West Carroll 7

Xander Moon scored a touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, but McKenzie scored 47 straight points to force a running clock.

Marquez Taylor led the Rebels’ offense that set the tone early.

West Carroll (5-1, 2-0 7-1A) hosts Lake County in a Region 7-1A contest in Week 7.

Lausanne 52, Humboldt 0

The Lynx (4-0) scored seven touchdowns in the first half to put this game away early.

Craig Cunningham had three rushing touchdowns to lead Lausanne offensively. Brock Glenn threw three touchdowns, and the Lynx also scored on a fumble recovery.

Humboldt (1-4, 0-2 7-1A) travels to Greenfield in a Region 7-1A contest in Week 7.