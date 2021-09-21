West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 5

South Gibson cheerleaders stand for the national anthem before the Hornets played North Side in Week 5.
Five weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 6’s action:
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|2-0
|5-0
|Dresden
|2-0
|4-1
|McEwen
|1-0
|4-0
|Gleason
|1-1
|3-2
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|2-3
|Bruceton
|0-1
|0-3
|Perry Co.
|0-1
|0-4
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|2-0
|5-0
|Peabody
|1-0
|4-0
|Lake Co.
|1-0
|1-1
|Greenfield
|1-1
|2-2
|Humboldt
|0-2
|1-3
|Halls
|0-2
|0-5
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lewis Co.
|2-0
|4-1
|Riverside
|2-0
|4-1
|E. Hickman
|1-1
|3-1
|Adamsville
|1-1
|2-3
|Hickman Co.
|0-2
|2-3
|Scotts Hill
|0-2
|1-4
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|2-0
|4-1
|Union City
|2-0
|4-1
|Westview
|2-0
|4-1
|Camden
|0-1
|1-3
|Gibson Co.
|0-2
|0-4
|Houston Co.
|0-2
|0-5
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|2-0
|5-0
|Dyersburg
|2-0
|5-0
|Millington
|1-0
|2-2
|Ripley
|1-1
|3-2
|Bolton
|0-1
|2-1
|Bolivar
|0-2
|0-4
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|2-0
|5-0
|Lexington
|2-0
|2-3
|Chester Co.
|1-1
|2-3
|South Side
|1-1
|1-4
|Liberty
|0-2
|1-3
|McNairy
|0-2
|0-5
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Haywood
|2-0
|4-0
|North Side
|2-0
|3-2
|S. Gibson
|1-1
|4-1
|Obion Co.
|1-1
|3-2
|Milan
|0-2
|1-3
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|1-4
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|USJ
|2-0
|3-2
|Jackson Chr.
|1-0
|4-1
|Tipton-Rose,
|1-0
|3-1
|FACS
|1-1
|2-2
|Fayette Aca.
|1-1
|1-4
|Harding Aca.
|0-0
|1-1
|TCA
|0-0
|0-4