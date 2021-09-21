West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 5

Five weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 6’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 2-0 5-0 Dresden 2-0 4-1 McEwen 1-0 4-0 Gleason 1-1 3-2 S. Fulton 0-1 2-3 Bruceton 0-1 0-3 Perry Co. 0-1 0-4

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. West Carroll 2-0 5-0 Peabody 1-0 4-0 Lake Co. 1-0 1-1 Greenfield 1-1 2-2 Humboldt 0-2 1-3 Halls 0-2 0-5

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 2-0 4-1 Riverside 2-0 4-1 E. Hickman 1-1 3-1 Adamsville 1-1 2-3 Hickman Co. 0-2 2-3 Scotts Hill 0-2 1-4

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Huntingdon 2-0 4-1 Union City 2-0 4-1 Westview 2-0 4-1 Camden 0-1 1-3 Gibson Co. 0-2 0-4 Houston Co. 0-2 0-5

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 2-0 5-0 Dyersburg 2-0 5-0 Millington 1-0 2-2 Ripley 1-1 3-2 Bolton 0-1 2-1 Bolivar 0-2 0-4

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 2-0 5-0 Lexington 2-0 2-3 Chester Co. 1-1 2-3 South Side 1-1 1-4 Liberty 0-2 1-3 McNairy 0-2 0-5

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Haywood 2-0 4-0 North Side 2-0 3-2 S. Gibson 1-1 4-1 Obion Co. 1-1 3-2 Milan 0-2 1-3 Crockett Co. 0-2 1-4

Division II-A West