Lisa Gay Hensel

A memorial service will be held for Lisa Gay Childress Hensel, age 62, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 in the chapel of Sheldon-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until service time on Friday.

Ms. Hensel, a homemaker, born December 7, 1958, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was the daughter of Paul D. Childress and the late Jane Childress.

Ms. Hensel loved to cook and she loved to decorate for the holidays. She had a natural talent for both.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Childress; and two infant daughters, Shalinda Dawn Hatcher and Tara Shelly Hatcher.

Ms. Hensel is survived by her father, Paul D. Childress of Humboldt; three siblings: Paula Wade (and spouse Bob) of Humboldt, Jennifer Childress of Humboldt and Kenneth Childress of Cleveland, Ga.; a son, Bruce Hatcher (and spouse Christy) of Cordova, Tenn.; a grandson, Nathan Hatcher of Cordova; nieces, Lauren Wade, Erin Wade and Olivia Hartman; nephews, Paul Childress and Jason Hartman; and her partner, Jeff Hilton.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.