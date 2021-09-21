FedEx moving into GC Industrial Park

The Gibson County Industrial Park will soon have a new tenant. FedEx and the Gibson County Industrial Development Board delivered the good news after reaching an agreement to locate a distribution center in the industrial park.

FedEx will be the second company in the GCIP. Tyson hatched their plans in 2017 and was the first to select Gibson County as their new home.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes was super excited about the news.

“Thank you Fed Ex for being part of the continued growth of Humboldt and Gibson Co. Another quality company calling Humboldt and Gibson Co. home,” said Sikes. “And thanks to all of the fellow team members that worked so hard to make this happen. Humboldt/Gibson Co. Strong!”

FedEx currently has a 40,000 sq.ft. distribution center in the Humboldt Industrial Park. The new site will be over eight times larger at 330,000 sq.ft. It will be located on FedEx Way, a new road inside the industrial park to be constructed.

“We’re very excited that FedEx has not only chosen to remain in Humboldt, but to greatly expand their building footprint and employee count,” stated Humboldt Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love. “They’ve been a great community partner all these years and the Humboldt Chamber is proud to have them as part of our family.”

•Project start: initial contact with real estate representative July 28, 2020

•Humboldt City Board approved two readings of an ordinance to rezoned the property under the program

name Project Fisher in March 2021

•Closed the land sale Friday, September 17, 2021

•Project Site: South Site at the Gibson County Industrial Park in Humboldt, TN

•Owner of the property: Gibson County Industrial Development Board; initial property purchased in 2005 by GCIDB

•FedEx South Site land purchased is 59.68 acres.

•Facility Size: 330,000 sq. ft. small package warehouse and distribution facility

•Construction completion date: Late fall of 2022

Below are key statistics of the FedEx Ground Project with more coming next week.

Humboldt Utilities provides electricity, natural gas, water and waste water to GCIP. Millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements have already been performed at the industrial park that was key in bringing heavy hitters such as Tyson and now FedEx.

“Humboldt Utilities is excited about the partnership between the utilities, the Humboldt and Gibson County governments, and FedEx to bring continued growth to our community, said Humboldt Utilities General Manager Alex Smith. “The south parcel of the Gibson County Industrial Park is a great location for a distribution warehouse. And with the recent expansions in the utility infrastructure, Humboldt Utilities has ample capacity in electric, natural gas, water and sewer services to serve the needs and more. Humboldt Utilities will provide utilities to FedEx from the recently constructed 50-MVA substation and brand new water, sewer and natural gas lines currently serving Tyson and other neighboring industries. We are grateful to be a substantial partner in the continued growth in our city and Gibson County.”

“Gibson County has been the recipient of four site development grants over the past five years, which shows how much the community has prioritized developing shovel-ready sites,” said Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “These sites are an enormous asset when it comes to attracting businesses to Tennessee and creating additional economic development opportunities across our state. We appreciate FedEx for expanding its footprint in West Tennessee and for the addition of nearly 150 new jobs in Humboldt.”

State Rep. Curtis Halford was also on hand for the exciting news.

“This is great news for Humboldt and Gibson County,” said Halford. “I would like to congratulate the local leadership for a job well done, and I am honored to represent the citizens of Gibson County.

Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon is looking forward to adding FedEx to the Industrial Park.

“This is great news for the citizens of Humboldt and Gibson County,” stated Witherspoon. “We are excited that FedEx has decided to build their new, state of the art distribution facility at the Gibson County Industrial Park. They will be providing great jobs for our community and outstanding delivery service to the region. Landing back to back Fortune 100 companies tells me that we must be doing something right in Gibson County. We have a winning team, and I want to thank Kingsley Brock for quarterbacking it.”

Brock said the project was a culmination of a lot of hard work and collaboration among county leaders.

“Today marks the culmination of a year long process of hard work by a great economic development team,” said Brock. “I want to thank the FedEx Ground team, Mayor Tom Witherspoon, Mayor Marvin Sikes, Alex Smith with Humboldt Utilities, Amanda Love with the Humboldt Chamber, the Gibson County IDB, the Gibson County Commission, Clay Vanice with Jones Development in Kansas City, Anthony Calabria Fischer Company in Pittsburg, PA, and Barge Design in Memphis. The hard work of all of these partners has made today’s announcement possible.”