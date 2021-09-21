Funeral services for Mr. Don Robert Graves, age 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mr. Graves passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was the longtime owner of the family run business Graves Auto Supply in Humboldt, a former teacher for Madison County, former Deputy in Madison County and a current alderman of Humboldt. Mr. Graves also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles for years all over the United States with friends and loved fast cars, especially loved driving his Mustang. He traveled the world with family and friends. He enjoyed serving his local community as an alderman and through being involved with the Humboldt Lions Club for many years along with being a member of the Humboldt First Baptist Church. He was extremely proud of his three children and all of their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Lee Graves; and parents, James Robert and Estelle Graves.

Mr. Graves is survived by a daughter, Lisa Graves of Humboldt; two sons, Don Graves, Jr. (Angela) and Wendell Parham (Teresa) both of Memphis; five grandchildren, James Graves, Audrey Graves, Jason Graves, Scott Parham and Kristen Parham; and a great grandson, Carson Parham.