North Side enters West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 5

With North Side’s last-second win over South Gibson, the Indians are now on a three-game winning streak and are tied for first in Region 7-4A.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 4:

1. Peabody (4-0). Result: Beat Greenfield 41-12. This week: at Lake County. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (4-0). Result: Beat Milan 40-7. This week: vs. Melrose. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (5-0). Result: Beat Ripley 30-20. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 3.

4. McKenzie (5-0). Result: Beat Perry County 63-0. This week: vs. West Carroll. Last week: No. 5.

5. Hardin County (5-0). Result: Beat Chester County 47-13. This week: at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 6.

6. Westview (3-1). Result: Beat Camden 41-0. This week: at South Side. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dyersburg (4-0). Result: Beat Bolivar 48-0. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 8.

8. North Side (3-2). Results: Beat South Gibson 30-27. This week: at Liberty. Last week: Not ranked.

9. South Gibson (4-1). Result: Lost to North Side 30-27. This week: at Henry County. Last week: No. 4.

10. Huntingdon (4-1). Result: Beat Houston County 54-0. This week: vs. Milan. Last week: No. 9.

11. West Carroll (5-0). Result: Beat Halls 43-12. This week: at McKenzie. Last week: No. 10.

12. Riverside (4-1). Result: Beat Scotts Hill 54-7. This week: at Camden. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: USJ (3-2).

On the Bubble: Dresden (4-1); Jackson Christian (4-1); Union City (4-1).