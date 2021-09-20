Gibson County high school fall scoreboard for Week 6
Here are the scores from across Gibson County for Week 6 of the high school fall season:
MONDAY
Girls Soccer
Covington 3, Gibson County 0
Records: GC 3-7-1.
Golf
District 14-A Tournament
at Humboldt Golf and Country Club
Boys
South Gibson 308, Milan 365, Dyersburg 366, Gibson County 401, Covington 424
Individual scoring: SG – Renato Gerena Jr. 71, Christian Andrews 77, Rogelio Gerena 77, Dalton Pevahouse 83; M – Taylor Davis 83, Matt Frye 90, Cary Allen Burke 96, Taylor Hill 96; GC – Peyton Selph 78, Avery Criswell 95, Cole Lannom 105, Ethan Baker 123; Peabody – Evan Temple 116.
Medalist: Renato Gerena Jr. (SG) 71.
Teams advancing to region: South Gibson, Milan, Dyersburg
Individuals advancing to region: Selph (GC), Ty Crawford (Ripley), Criswell (GC), Cade Jones (Covington).
Girls
South Gibson 180, Milan 185, Gibson County 229
Individual scoring: SG – Emma Butler 84, Karli Allen 96; M – Katie Alexander 74, Jaclyn Moore 111; GC – Evyn Cantrell 105, Ayden Carroll 124; Peabody – Ann Elliott 117.
Medalist: Alexander (M) 74
Teams advancing to region: South Gibson, Milan, Gibson County
Individuals advancing to region: Addie Hall (Covington), Elliott (Peabody), Carley Apperson (Halls).
Volleyball
Madison 3, Milan 2 (17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12)