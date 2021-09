High school sporting events in Gibson County from Sept. 20-25

Week 6 of the high school fall season is here. Check out what is going on across Gibson County this week in athletics:

MONDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at Covington, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County, Milan, Peabody, South Gibson in District 14-A Tournament at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 9 a.m.; Bradford, West Carroll in District 13-A Girls Tournament at Persimmon Hills, 9 a.m.

High School Volleyball

West Carroll at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Milan at Madison, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Milan, South Gibson in Crockett County Race at Crockett County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at Madison, 4:30 p.m.; Dyersburg at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Bradford, West Carroll in District 13-A Boys Tournament at Persimmon Hills, 9 a.m.

High School Volleyball

Madison at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Milan, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Covington, 6 p.m.; Peabody at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Scotts Hill, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Peabody at Covington, 5:30 p.m.; Jackson Christian at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at Westview, 5 p.m.; Milan/Sacred Heart at Lexington (trimatch), 5 p.m.; Lake County at West Carroll (DH), 5 p.m.; North Side at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. — Milan at Huntingdon; South Gibson at Henry County; Peabody at Lake County; West Carroll at McKenzie; Lausanne at Humboldt

SATURDAY

High School Volleyball

South Gibson, Milan in Crockett County Invitational, TBA