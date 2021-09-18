Week 5 Roundup: South Gibson falls to North Side on TD with 5.2 seconds remaining

With 5.2 seconds remaining, Justin Woods caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from DeMahri Wallace to help the Indians complete the 21-point comeback and win 30-27.

South Gibson (4-1, 1-1 7-4A) took a 27-6 lead with 7:07 remaining in the third quarter on a 31-yard touchdown run by Ross Tegene Crenshaw.

North Side responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wallace to D’cameron Demoss.

But it was on the next two South Gibson drives that the momentum swung. The Hornets fumbled the ball on the North Side 5-yard line and the South Gibson 44-yard line, and the Indians scored on both possessions to cut the South Gibson lead to 27-24.

After forcing South Gibson to punt, North Side drove the field in the final two minutes to win.

South Gibson’s first-half touchdowns came on a 29-yard run by Ty Schrotberger, 28-yard run by Censhaw and 14-yard run by Brannon Brown.

South Gibson is set to travel to Henry County in Week 6.

Peabody 42, Greenfield 12

The Golden Tide (4-0, 1-0 7-1A) picked up their first Region 7-1A win of the season by scoring 35 unanswered points in the first half against Greenfield.

London Burkett scored the opening touchdown from five yards out. Khalik Ganaway followed with a five-yard touchdown run of his own before Malik Ganaway scored on a recovered blocked punt and a 20-yard run to give Peabody the 28-0 lead after one quarter.

Khalik Ganaway scored his second touchdown in the second quarter on a seven-yard run for the 35-0 lead at halftime.

Khalik Ganaway had 10 rushes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Derek Kee led the receiving with two catches for 48 yards as Sam Driggers completed 3-of-3 passes for 55 yards.

Peabody travels to Lake County for a rescheduled Region 7-1A game in Week 6.

West Carroll 43, Halls 12

For the second straight week, West Carroll (5-0, 2-0 7-1A) pulled away for an easy win, and this one came in Region 7-1A play.

Malik Lee averaged 14 yards per carry for West Carroll as he had 182 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Xander Moon scored the opening touchdown on a five-yard run, but Halls answered to cut the War Eagles’ lead to 8-6.

But West Carroll scored twice before halftime on Lee’s three-yard touchdown run and a nine-yard touchdown pass from Moon to Nate Wykoff.

West Carroll opened the second half with two more touchdowns to put the game away. Jay Long scored on a 24-yard run and Moon scored on a five-yard run.

Moon also had West Carroll’s final touchdown on a four-yard run. Moon finished with four touchdowns (three rushing and one passing). He rushed for 81 yards and threw for 134 yards.

West Carroll will travel to undefeated McKenzie for a Carroll County showdown in Week 6.

Union City 14, Gibson County 12

The Pioneers (0-4, 0-2 7-2A) came close to picking up their first win of the season, but extra points were the difference.

Union City scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jackson Chism for the 7-0 lead. But with 3:54 to go in the half, Gibson County Jay Allen scored from 80 yards out to cut the Golden Tornadoes’ lead to 7-6 at halftime.

With 3:52 to play, Tayehari Jones put Union City back up 14-6 on a pick-6. But 10 second later, Jay Allen hit Cameron Nolan on a double pass, but Gibson County’s two-point try failed.

Gibson County had five turnovers in the game, compared to three for Union City.

Gibson County’s Week 6 game against Lake County was canceled, so that the Falcons could makeup a region contest with Peabody.

Haywood 40, Milan 7

The matchup of the two 2020 state finalists wasn’t as close as many had hoped. Haywood (4-0), the 2020 Class 4A state runner-up, improved to 2-0 in Region 7-4A to sit in a tie atop the standings.

The Tomcats scored the first 17 points of the game. Milan (1-3, 0-2) responded with 9:36 remaining in the half with a 10-yard touchdown run by Hayden Sullivan.

Haywood scored 10 more points in the second quarter and 13 points in the second half to pull away.

Milan travels to Huntingdon in Week 6 for the annual Dog-and-Pony Show.

Lake County 42, Humboldt 0

For the first time this season, the Vikings (1-3, 0-2 7-1A) were shutout. Humboldt was averaging 34 points per game through the first three games of the season.

Lake County scored three touchdowns in the first half, and added three more in the second half. The Falcons had been off the past three weeks due to COVID.

Humboldt is set to host Lausanne in Week 6 action.