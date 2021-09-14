West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 4

Milan runs out onto the field before playing Liberty during Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season.

Four weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 5’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
McKenzie 1-0 4-0
Dresden 1-0 3-1
Gleason 1-0 3-1
McEwen 0-0 3-0
Perry Co. 0-0 0-3
S. Fulton 0-1 1-3
Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
West Carroll 1-0 4-0
Greenfield 1-0 2-1
Peabody 0-0 3-0
Lake Co. 0-0 0-1
Humboldt 0-1 1-2
Halls 0-1 0-4

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Lewis Co. 1-0 3-1
Riverside 1-0 3-1
Adamsville 1-0 2-2
Hickman Co. 0-1 2-2
E. Hickman 0-1 2-1
Scotts Hill 0-1 1-3

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Huntingdon 1-0 3-1
Union City 1-0 3-1
Westview 1-0 3-1
Camden 0-0 1-2
Gibson Co. 0-1 0-3
Houston Co. 0-1 0-4

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 1-0 4-0
Dyersburg 1-0 4-0
Ripley 1-0 3-1
Bolton 0-0 1-1
Millington 0-0 1-2
Bolivar 0-1 0-3

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 1-0 4-0
Chester Co. 1-0 2-2
Lexington 1-0 1-3
Liberty 0-1 1-2
McNairy 0-1 0-4
South Side 0-1 0-4

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
S. Gibson 1-0 4-0
Haywood 1-0 3-0
North Side 1-0 2-2
Obion Co. 0-1 2-2
Milan 0-1 1-2
Crockett Co. 0-1 1-3

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
FACS 1-0 2-1
USJ 1-0 2-2
Fayette Aca. 1-0 1-3
Jackson Chr. 0-0 3-1
Tipton-Rose, 0-0 2-1
Harding Aca. 0-0 1-1
TCA 0-0 0-3

 

