West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 4

Milan runs out onto the field before playing Liberty during Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season.
Four weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 5’s action:
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|1-0
|4-0
|Dresden
|1-0
|3-1
|Gleason
|1-0
|3-1
|McEwen
|0-0
|3-0
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|0-3
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|1-3
|Bruceton
|0-1
|0-3
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|1-0
|4-0
|Greenfield
|1-0
|2-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|3-0
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|0-1
|Humboldt
|0-1
|1-2
|Halls
|0-1
|0-4
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lewis Co.
|1-0
|3-1
|Riverside
|1-0
|3-1
|Adamsville
|1-0
|2-2
|Hickman Co.
|0-1
|2-2
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|2-1
|Scotts Hill
|0-1
|1-3
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|3-1
|Union City
|1-0
|3-1
|Westview
|1-0
|3-1
|Camden
|0-0
|1-2
|Gibson Co.
|0-1
|0-3
|Houston Co.
|0-1
|0-4
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|1-0
|4-0
|Dyersburg
|1-0
|4-0
|Ripley
|1-0
|3-1
|Bolton
|0-0
|1-1
|Millington
|0-0
|1-2
|Bolivar
|0-1
|0-3
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|1-0
|4-0
|Chester Co.
|1-0
|2-2
|Lexington
|1-0
|1-3
|Liberty
|0-1
|1-2
|McNairy
|0-1
|0-4
|South Side
|0-1
|0-4
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|S. Gibson
|1-0
|4-0
|Haywood
|1-0
|3-0
|North Side
|1-0
|2-2
|Obion Co.
|0-1
|2-2
|Milan
|0-1
|1-2
|Crockett Co.
|0-1
|1-3
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|FACS
|1-0
|2-1
|USJ
|1-0
|2-2
|Fayette Aca.
|1-0
|1-3
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|3-1
|Tipton-Rose,
|0-0
|2-1
|Harding Aca.
|0-0
|1-1
|TCA
|0-0
|0-3