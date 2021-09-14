West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 4

Four weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 5’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 1-0 4-0 Dresden 1-0 3-1 Gleason 1-0 3-1 McEwen 0-0 3-0 Perry Co. 0-0 0-3 S. Fulton 0-1 1-3 Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. West Carroll 1-0 4-0 Greenfield 1-0 2-1 Peabody 0-0 3-0 Lake Co. 0-0 0-1 Humboldt 0-1 1-2 Halls 0-1 0-4

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 1-0 3-1 Riverside 1-0 3-1 Adamsville 1-0 2-2 Hickman Co. 0-1 2-2 E. Hickman 0-1 2-1 Scotts Hill 0-1 1-3

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Huntingdon 1-0 3-1 Union City 1-0 3-1 Westview 1-0 3-1 Camden 0-0 1-2 Gibson Co. 0-1 0-3 Houston Co. 0-1 0-4

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 1-0 4-0 Dyersburg 1-0 4-0 Ripley 1-0 3-1 Bolton 0-0 1-1 Millington 0-0 1-2 Bolivar 0-1 0-3

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 1-0 4-0 Chester Co. 1-0 2-2 Lexington 1-0 1-3 Liberty 0-1 1-2 McNairy 0-1 0-4 South Side 0-1 0-4

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. S. Gibson 1-0 4-0 Haywood 1-0 3-0 North Side 1-0 2-2 Obion Co. 0-1 2-2 Milan 0-1 1-2 Crockett Co. 0-1 1-3

Division II-A West