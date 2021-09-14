Teresa Ann Morris

Funeral services for Mrs. Teresa Morris were held 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Morris, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2021.

She was born in Baldwyn, Miss., November 28, 1960. Mrs. Morris was a graduate of Wheeler High School in Wheeler, Miss., where she was a star basketball player. She always had a servant’s heart throughout her life. She was on the Helping Hand board in Humboldt for many years;had previously served on the Relay for Life board and was an active member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church for over 20 years, where she loved on hundreds of babies while serving in the children’s ministry. She was employed at Humboldt Utilities for 11 years.

Mrs. Morris loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for everyone she loved. She loved everyone she came into contact with and left a mark on many hearts. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Frankie Hendrix; brothers, Doug, Terry and Don Hendrix.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Morris; children, Chris Reece, Mallory Reece (Saint), Chad Reece (Crystal) and Megan Flowers (Eric); step-children, Christy Tosh (Kelvin), Amy Brown (Jeff) and Richard Morris (Ginger); 10 grandchildren, Tristen, Archer, Kynleigh, Jace, Benson and Bennett, Emalyn, MacKenzie, Chelsey, Morgan and Camryn; and great-grandchildren, Blakely, Bryleigh and Daxton.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Richard Morris, Jeff Brown, Kelvin Tosh, Blake Patterson, Jonathan Wilson and Taylor Nicodemus. Honorary pallbearers were her special friends and employees of Humboldt Utilities.

God is Good!

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.