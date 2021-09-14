Linda Kay VanDyke

Linda VanDyke, 73, passed away peacefully in Humboldt on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A graveside memorial service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Mrs. VanDyke was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Grady and Zelma Fly White.

She attended the local schools and worked most of her life as a waitress.

Mrs. VanDyke is survived by her husband, Kenneth VanDyke; son, Brandon Duff; daughter, Kristy Buchanan; brother, James White (Zendia); grandchildren, Kaley, Cody and Tyler Buchanan, and Madison Hopper (Cody); great-grandchildren, Briley, Brayden Holland and Elizabeth Buchanan.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.