Funeral services for Mrs. Hilda Ann Stanley were held 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, Tenn. with Bro. Jake Fry and Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Stanley, 90, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She accepted Christ as her personal savior as a young girl at a revival service at Antioch Baptist Church.

She was born on April 14, 1931, in Brownsville, Tenn. to the late James Holace Parker and Mabel Parker Booth. Mrs. Stanley was a supervisor at Brown Shoe Company and retired after 31 years. She did not quit working though, she went on to work at Milan Express in Milan and thenat Trees N Trends in Jackson. Mrs. Stanley also enjoyed working in the family antique booth Stanley’s Attic at Carriage House Antique Market as well as assisting Mark and Leah Anne with many weddings and special events. She enjoyed sewing, reading and cooking. Going to visit with someone gave her great joy as well as her many trips to Branson, Mo. She loved music of all kinds and was a great dancer.

On April 18 this past spring, Mrs. Stanley was able to visit with her many family and friends at her 90th birthday celebration. She so loved her church family and always had a kind word or a special hug to share.

Mrs. Stanley was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Billy Dean Stanley.

She is survived by a loving son, Mark and wife Leah Anne; sister, Ruth Benton; many nephews; nieces; and her precious grand puppies, Bailey and Bella, who brought her so much love and companionship.

Those honoring Mrs. Stanley as pallbearers were Joe Benton, Parker Benton, Joe Moore, Mike Sanders, Tim Sanders and Jeff Bledsoe. Honorary pallbearers were Philip Sanders, Keith Davidson and Hal Luckey.

Memorials can be directed to Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Improvement Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.