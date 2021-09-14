Funeral services for Mrs. Achele Parrett were held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Pool officiating. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery.

Mrs. Parrett, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

She was born in Medina, Tenn. to the late Frank and Stacy Nell (Wells) Parrish.

Mrs. Parrett was a graduate of Medina High School where she was a star basketball player and was inducted into the Gibson County Hall of Fame in 2017. She retired from Williams Steel Company in Jackson where she was the office manager for many years. Mrs. Parrett was a faithful member of Medina First Baptist Church where she served as organist for 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 70 years, Charlie Parrett, who passed away July 18, 2021.

She is survived her son, Bubba Parrett and wife Cathy; daughter, Rickie Lea Condrey and husband Bruce; grandchildren, Luke Parrett and wife Ellie, Emily Parrett, Jason Condrey and wife Meagan, and Jessica Wells and husband Aaron; great-grandchildren, Parker and Griffin Wells, and Sawyer, Josie, Jayme and Vivian Condrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Medina First Baptist Church, 97 Milan Hwy., Milan, TN 38358.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.