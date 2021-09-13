West Carroll, Huntingdon enter West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 4

Jackson Christian and Ripley suffered their first loss of the season to fall out of the rankings, while undefeated West Carroll entered the rankings for the first time this season along with Huntingdon.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 2:

1. Peabody (3-0). Result: Beat South Side 37-6. This week: at Greenfield. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (3-0). Result: Beat Lexington 16-0. This week: vs. Milan. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (4-0). Result: Beat Brighton 58-22. This week: vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (4-0). Result: Beat Kirby 21-6. This week: vs. North Side. Last week: No. 4.

5. McKenzie (4-0). Result: Beat Obion County 40-14. This week: vs. Perry County. Last week: No. 5.

6. Hardin County (4-0). Result: Beat USJ 21-7. This week: at Chester County. Last week: No. 6.

7. Westview (3-1). Result: Beat Fairview 47-14. This week: at Camden. Last week: No. 8.

8. Dyersburg (4-0). Result: Beat Munford 27-24. This week: at Bolivar. Last week: No. 10.

9. Huntingdon (3-1). Result: Beat Riverside 26-14. This week: at Houston County. Last week: Not ranked.

10. West Carroll (4-0). Result: Beat South Fulton 57-14. This week: at Halls. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Riverside (3-1). Result: Lost to Huntingdon 26-14. This week: vs. Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 7.

12. USJ (2-2). Result: Lost to Hardin County 21-7. This week: vs. FACS. Last week: No. 9.

Dropped out: Jackson Christian (3-1); Ripley (3-1).

On the Bubble: Dresden (3-1); North Side (2-2); Union City (3-1).