Week 4 Football Roundup: South Gibson grinds out road win at Kirby

With 5:14 remaining in the first half, South Gibson’s Lake Lovorn picked off a Kirby pass and scored to help the Hornets take a 14-6 lead at halftime.

The interception came three plays after South Gibson had fumbled the ball for the second time in four minutes.

With a defensive shutout in the second half, the Hornets grinded out a 21-6 victory over Kirby at Kirby Stadium.

South Gibson (4-0, 1-0) hosts North Side in a Region 7-4A contest in Week 5.

South Gibson’s defense kept Kirby’s battery of running backs contained for most of the game. Kirby had 186 yards of offense in the first half, but the Hornets’ held them to 105 yards in the second half.

South Gibson quarterback Ty Schrotberger scored on the team’s opening possession from 37 yards out.

With 10:44 remaining in the first half, Kirby picked up a South Gibson fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6.

Lovorn’s pick-6 gave the Hornets the eight-point lead at halftime (14-6).

South Gibson scored its final touchdown with 2:56 remaining on a one-yard run by Schrotberger. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard run by Ross Crenshaw.

West Carroll 57, South Fulton 14

Xander Moon followed last week’s program record six-touchdown performance with five more rushing touchdowns in an easy win over South Fulton on Homecoming night.

Moon rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in one half of work as he scored from 31, 22, 43, 73 and 46 yards out to pace the War Eagles’ defense.

West Carroll (4-0) travels to Halls for a Region 7-1A contest in Week 5.

West Carroll scored 57 unanswered points on South Fulton with Jayden Milton scoring a 15-yard touchdown for a 44-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Connor Kothe had a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Jaxon Mims threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nate Wykoff for the 57-0 lead.

Conner Allen scored the final 14 points of the game for South Fulton.

Milan 64, Liberty 0

The Bulldogs put a ‘W’ in the win column for the first time this season as they put it on Liberty early to put the game away early.

Milan (1-2) travels to Haywood in Week 5 for a Region 7-4A contest.

Milan scored 37 straight points in the first quarter and added 20 more points in the second quarter for the 57-0 lead at halftime.

Dresden 34, Gibson County 12

Three turnovers in the second half stopped any chance of Gibson County coming from behind to pick up a win at home.

Gibson County had long touchdown runs from Jay Allen and Colton Lumpkin, but the Lions scored 34 points.

Gibson County (0-3) hosts Union City in a Region 7-2A contest in Week 5.

Dresden got two touchdown runs from Tatum Oliver and Chandler Turnbow, while Tristan Jett scored once