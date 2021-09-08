Gibson County high school fall scoreboard for Week 4

Here are the scores from across Gibson County for Week 4 of the high school fall season:

GIRLS SOCCER

South Gibson 8, Chester County 0

Goals: SG – Kayla Peterson 3, Tetteybea Addo, Sierra Healy, Aubrey Colvin, Ella Piercey, McKenzie Scherer. Assists: SG – Healy 3, Brynlee Butler, Colvin 2, Peterson. Saves: SG – Ava Odle 3, Lilli Paz 2, Addison Woodward 2. Records: SG 7-0-1.

Peabody 7, Augustine 0

Goals; P – Celeste Griffin 4, Jewel Bodkins 2, Ximena Capetillo. Assists: P – Griffin 2, Jada Wilkins 2. Saves: P – Cathryn Lane 4. Records P 3-3.

Golf

at Milan Golf and Country Club

Boys

Milan 173, McKenzie 210

Individual scoring: Mi – Taylor Hill 38, Matt Fry 40, Taylor Davis 41, Eli Belew 54. Medalist: Hill (Mi) 38.

Girls

McKenzie 92, Milan 93

Individual scoring: Mi – Katie Alexander 40, Jaclyn Moore 53. Medalist: Alexander (Mi) 40.

Volleyball

Milan 2, Middleton 0

Milan 2, Huntingdon 0

Dyer County 3, South Gibson 0