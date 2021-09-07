Rachel Laverne Gibson Sanders, 88 of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Sanders was born on November 14, 1932 in Gibson County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Tommie and Opal Gibson.

She retired after 33 years of service with the Milan Arsenal. Rachel was a long-time, faithful member of Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Johnnie Sanders; and a brother, J.T. Gibson.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her children, Barbara Brown of Humboldt, Patricia Yarbrough (Glenn) of Jackson, John Sanders of Colorado, Stanley Sanders (Betsy) of Humboldt, Donna Blankenship of Humboldt and Lisa Twyman (Joel) of Humboldt; nine grandchildren, James Buckingham, Michelle Price (Jason), Angela Bruno (Keith), Allyson Pipkin (Simon), J.R. Sanders (Katrina), Jonathan Sanders (Becky), Jake Sanders, Ashley Erdmann (Charlie), and Dustin Twyman (Rebecca); 16 great-grandchildren, Katie, Haley, Mila, Austin, John, Lindsey, Brooklyn, Madison, Jack, Jonah, John, Joey, Jordan, Caroline, Tucker and Janey; and siblings, Ruth Carr (Wayne), Don Gibson (Janet), Kaye Flowers, and Ed Gibson (Amy).

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 and again on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 425 Antioch Rd., Humboldt. The Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers to serve will be Jason Price, J.R. Sanders, Dustin Twyman, James Buckingham, Corey Hinson and Jake Sanders.

The family requests memorials in Rachel’s memory be directed to Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 1469 Royal Street, Jackson.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgeASmithandSons.com for the Sanders family.