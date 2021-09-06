West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 3

Three weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 4’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 1-0 3-0 Dresden 1-0 2-1 Gleason 1-0 2-1 McEwen 0-0 2-0 Perry Co. 0-0 1-1 S. Fulton 0-1 1-2 Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. West Carroll 1-0 3-0 Greenfield 1-0 2-1 Peabody 0-0 2-0 Lake Co. 0-0 0-1 Humboldt 0-1 1-2 Halls 0-1 0-3

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Riverside 1-0 3-0 Adamsville 1-0 2-1 Lewis Co. 1-0 2-1 Hickman Co. 0-1 2-1 E. Hickman 0-1 1-1 Scotts Hill 0-1 1-2

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Huntingdon 1-0 2-1 Union City 1-0 2-1 Westview 1-0 2-1 Camden 0-0 1-1 Gibson Co. 0-1 0-2 Houston Co. 0-1 0-3

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 1-0 3-0 Dyersburg 1-0 3-0 Ripley 1-0 3-0 Bolton 0-0 1-1 Millington 0-0 0-2 Bolivar 0-1 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 1-0 3-0 Chester Co. 1-0 1-2 Lexington 1-0 1-2 Liberty 0-1 1-1 McNairy 0-1 0-3 South Side 0-1 0-3

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. S. Gibson 1-0 3-0 Haywood 1-0 2-0 North Side 1-0 1-2 Obion Co. 0-1 2-1 Milan 0-1 0-2 Crockett Co. 0-1 0-3

Division II-A West