West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 3

South Gibson football team huddles after beating Milan 44-41 in Week 3 action at Johnnie Hale Stadium.

Three weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 4’s action:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
McKenzie 1-0 3-0
Dresden 1-0 2-1
Gleason 1-0 2-1
McEwen 0-0 2-0
Perry Co. 0-0 1-1
S. Fulton 0-1 1-2
Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
West Carroll 1-0 3-0
Greenfield 1-0 2-1
Peabody 0-0 2-0
Lake Co. 0-0 0-1
Humboldt 0-1 1-2
Halls 0-1 0-3

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Riverside 1-0 3-0
Adamsville 1-0 2-1
Lewis Co. 1-0 2-1
Hickman Co. 0-1 2-1
E. Hickman 0-1 1-1
Scotts Hill 0-1 1-2

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Huntingdon 1-0 2-1
Union City 1-0 2-1
Westview 1-0 2-1
Camden 0-0 1-1
Gibson Co. 0-1 0-2
Houston Co. 0-1 0-3

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 1-0 3-0
Dyersburg 1-0 3-0
Ripley 1-0 3-0
Bolton 0-0 1-1
Millington 0-0 0-2
Bolivar 0-1 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 1-0 3-0
Chester Co. 1-0 1-2
Lexington 1-0 1-2
Liberty 0-1 1-1
McNairy 0-1 0-3
South Side 0-1 0-3

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
S. Gibson 1-0 3-0
Haywood 1-0 2-0
North Side 1-0 1-2
Obion Co. 0-1 2-1
Milan 0-1 0-2
Crockett Co. 0-1 0-3

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
FACS 1-0 2-1
USJ 1-0 2-1
Fayette Aca. 1-0 1-2
Jackson Chr. 0-0 3-0
Tipton-Rose, 0-0 1-1
Harding Aca. 0-0 0-1
TCA 0-0 0-2

 

