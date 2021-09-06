Jackson Christian enters West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 3

South Gibson’s three-point win over Milan set the tone at the top of our high school football rankings. And there is a new team entering into the rankings as No. 12

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 2:

1. Peabody (2-0). Result: Bye. This week: vs. South Side. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (2-0). Result: Beat Crockett County 48-14. This week: at Lexington. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (3-0). Result: COVID win over Millington. This week: vs. Brighton. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (3-0). Result: Beat Milan 44-41. This week: Kirby. Last week: No. 4.

5. McKenzie (3-0). Result: Beat South Fulton 72-7. This week: at Obion County. Last week: No. 6.

6. Hardin County (3-0). Result: Beat South Side 42-6. This week: vs. USJ. Last week: No. 7.

7. Riverside (3-0). Result: Beat Hickman County 37-0. This week: vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 8.

8. Westview (2-1). Result: Beat Gibson County 42-6. This week: at Fairview. Last week: No. 9.

9. USJ (2-1). Result: COVID win over Tipton-Rosemark. This week: at Hardin County. Last week: No. 10.

10. Dyersburg (3-0). Result: COVID win over Bolton. This week: at Munford. Last week: No. 11.

11. Ripley (3-0). Result: Beat Bolivar 42-13. This week: at North Side. Last week: No. 12.

12. Jackson Christian (3-0). Result: Beat Columbia Academy 38-17. This week: at ECS. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Milan (0-2).

On the Bubble: Dresden (2-1); Greenfield (2-1); West Carroll (3-0).