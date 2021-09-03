Week 3 Football Roundup: Ty Schrotberger TD with 14 seconds sends SGC over Milan

With 14 seconds remaining, Ty Schrotberger scored from one yard out as the Hornets retook the lead to beat Milan 44-41 in the Region 7-4A opener for both teams.

South Gibson (3-0, 1-0 7-4A) will travel to Kirby in Week 4, while Milan (0-2, 0-1) will host Liberty.

There were three touchdowns scored in the final 2:26 of the game as Milan fought to retake the lead. With 2:26 remaining, Milan’s Hayden Sullivan connected with Kam Tharpe for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the Hornets’ lead to 37-34.

After recovering the onside kick, Sullivan connected with Tharpe again for a 57-yard touchdown with for the 41-37 lead with 1:26 left.

South Gibson started the final drive at the Milan 47-yard line and was highlighted by a 16-yard pass fro Schrotberger to Ross Tegene Crenshaw and a 15-yard run by Schrotberger.

South Gibson finished with 307 yards of rushing yards, while Schrotberger went 5-for-6 for 73 yards passing.

Milan also had a lead midway through the first half as they answered a 9-0 deficit with scoring plays of nine yard rushing by Mekhi Carr and one yard rushing by Sullivan for the 13-9 lead.

But South Gibson scored the final two touchdowns of the half as Crenshaw scored from 13 yards out for the 16-13 lead and Schrotberger scored from 10 yards out for the 23-13 lead.

Milan outgained South Gibson 421-380 with Sullivan passing for 249 yards on 9-of-18 passes to go along with 172 rushing yards.

West Carroll 48, Humboldt 44

West Carroll’s offense 20 points in the fourth quarter to open up the Region 7-1A schedule with a win over Humboldt.

Humboldt (1-2, 0-1 7-1A) held leads of 22-20 at halftime and 30-28 after three quarters.

But West Carroll’s Xander Moon scored from seven yards out to put the War Eagles up 36-30 midway through the third quarter.

Jay Long added another touchdown from 41 yards out as West Carroll (3-0, 1-0) held a 42-30 lead.

Humboldt’s Casey Curry answered with 3:22 remaining on a 29-yard run, but the War Eagles still led 42-36.

Moon scored his second touchdown of the quarter from 33 yards out to put West Carroll back up 48-36.

West Carroll will host South Fulton in Week 4, while Humboldt has the week off.

Westview 42, Gibson County 6

All 48 points were scored in the first half as the Chargers opened the Region 7-2A schedule with an easy win over Gibson County.

Jay Allen scored Gibson County’s lone touchdown in the second quarter to cut Westview’s lead to 21-6.

Westview improved to 2-1, while Gibson County is now 0-2. The Pioneers host Dresden in Week 4.