| logout
Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 2
After two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):
PASSING
|Name
|School
|Comp.
|Att.
|Comp. %
|Yds
|TDs
|INT
|Sam Driggers
|Peabody
|20
|31
|64.5
|252
|2
|0
|Hayden Sullivan
|Milan
|11
|18
|61.1
|142
|2
|2
|Xander Moon
|W. Carroll
|9
|17
|52.9
|103
|1
|0
|John Carter Phillips
|Gibson Co.
|3
|9
|33.3
|35
|1
|1
|Ty Schrotberger
|S. Gibson
|1
|7
|14.3
|9
|0
|0
RUSHING
|Name
|School
|Carries
|TDs
|Yds/carry
|Total yards
|Khalik Ganaway
|Peabody
|56
|4
|7.4
|414
|Xander Moon
|W. Carroll
|44
|4
|6.86
|302
|Mekhi Carr
|Milan
|15
|1
|10.93
|164
|Colton Lumpkin
|Gibson Co.
|11
|1
|12.18
|134
|Malik Lee
|W. Carroll
|13
|0
|9.92
|129
|Jay Long
|W. Carroll
|21
|1
|6.14
|129
|Hayden Sullivan
|Milan
|13
|0
|5.69
|74
|Ty Schrotberger
|S. Gibson
|9
|1
|7.67
|69
RECEIVING
|Name
|School
|Rec
|TDs
|YPC
|Yards
|Demarkus Kee
|Peabody
|9
|2
|14
|126
|Malik Gnaway
|Peabody
|8
|0
|12.4
|99
|Kam Tharpe
|Milan
|5
|1
|15.8
|79
|Anthony Brown
|Milan
|4
|1
|12
|48
|Nate Wykoff
|W. Carroll
|2
|0
|20.5
|41
|Daelon Drasal
|W. Carroll
|2
|1
|17.5
|35
|Reese McVay
|Gibson Co.
|1
|1
|23
|23
TACKLING
|Name
|School
|Total tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|London Burkett
|Peabody
|17
|1
|0
|Jason Baskerville
|Peabody
|13
|2
|1
|Jay Long
|West Carroll
|13
|1
|0
|McCoy Sewell
|Peabody
|12
|1
|1
|Malik Ganaway
|Peabody
|11
|1
|0
|Khalik Ganaway
|Peabody
|10
|0
|0
|Derek Kee
|Peabody
|10
|0
|0
|Reese McVay
|Gibson Co.
|10
|0
|0
|Shooter Nelson
|West Carroll
|10
|0
|0
|Hunter Walters
|West Carroll
|10
|0
|0
|Jacoby Albea
|Peabody
|8
|3
|2
|Austin Friend
|S. Gibson
|8
|0
|0
|Colton Lumpkin
|Gibson Co.
|8
|0
|0
|Brannon Brown
|S. Gibson
|7
|0
|0
|Seth Edwards
|West Carroll
|7
|0
|0
|Demarkus Kee
|Peabody
|7
|1
|0
|Lake Lovorn
|S. Gibson
|7
|0
|0
|Xander Moon
|West Carroll
|7
|0
|0
|Nolan Stidham
|S. Gibson
|7
|1
|1
|Jay Allen
|Gibson Co.
|6
|0
|0
|Ross Crenshaw
|S. Gibson
|6
|1
|0
|Jordan Shepherd
|Peabody
|6
|0
|0
|Keandre Woolfork
|Peabody
|6
|0
|0
|Anthony Brown
|Milan
|5
|1
|0
|Hank Fisher
|Milan
|5
|0
|0
|Gray Hensley
|Milan
|5
|0
|0
|Taylor Lockhart
|Milan
|5
|1.5
|1.5
|Logan Moseley
|S. Gibson
|5
|0
|0
|Ethan Turner
|Gibson Co.
|5
|0
|0
Schools that reported statistical leaders: Gibson County, Milan, Peabody, South Gibson and West Carroll. Coaches are asked to email stat leaders before noon on Wednesday to michaelodom@milanmirrorexchange.com.
XXX