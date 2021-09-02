Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 2

After two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):

PASSING

Name School Comp. Att. Comp. % Yds TDs INT Sam Driggers Peabody 20 31 64.5 252 2 0 Hayden Sullivan Milan 11 18 61.1 142 2 2 Xander Moon W. Carroll 9 17 52.9 103 1 0 John Carter Phillips Gibson Co. 3 9 33.3 35 1 1 Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 1 7 14.3 9 0 0

RUSHING

Name School Carries TDs Yds/carry Total yards Khalik Ganaway Peabody 56 4 7.4 414 Xander Moon W. Carroll 44 4 6.86 302 Mekhi Carr Milan 15 1 10.93 164 Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 11 1 12.18 134 Malik Lee W. Carroll 13 0 9.92 129 Jay Long W. Carroll 21 1 6.14 129 Hayden Sullivan Milan 13 0 5.69 74 Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 9 1 7.67 69

RECEIVING

Name School Rec TDs YPC Yards Demarkus Kee Peabody 9 2 14 126 Malik Gnaway Peabody 8 0 12.4 99 Kam Tharpe Milan 5 1 15.8 79 Anthony Brown Milan 4 1 12 48 Nate Wykoff W. Carroll 2 0 20.5 41 Daelon Drasal W. Carroll 2 1 17.5 35 Reese McVay Gibson Co. 1 1 23 23

TACKLING

Name School Total tackles TFL Sacks London Burkett Peabody 17 1 0 Jason Baskerville Peabody 13 2 1 Jay Long West Carroll 13 1 0 McCoy Sewell Peabody 12 1 1 Malik Ganaway Peabody 11 1 0 Khalik Ganaway Peabody 10 0 0 Derek Kee Peabody 10 0 0 Reese McVay Gibson Co. 10 0 0 Shooter Nelson West Carroll 10 0 0 Hunter Walters West Carroll 10 0 0 Jacoby Albea Peabody 8 3 2 Austin Friend S. Gibson 8 0 0 Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 8 0 0 Brannon Brown S. Gibson 7 0 0 Seth Edwards West Carroll 7 0 0 Demarkus Kee Peabody 7 1 0 Lake Lovorn S. Gibson 7 0 0 Xander Moon West Carroll 7 0 0 Nolan Stidham S. Gibson 7 1 1 Jay Allen Gibson Co. 6 0 0 Ross Crenshaw S. Gibson 6 1 0 Jordan Shepherd Peabody 6 0 0 Keandre Woolfork Peabody 6 0 0 Anthony Brown Milan 5 1 0 Hank Fisher Milan 5 0 0 Gray Hensley Milan 5 0 0 Taylor Lockhart Milan 5 1.5 1.5 Logan Moseley S. Gibson 5 0 0 Ethan Turner Gibson Co. 5 0 0

Schools that reported statistical leaders: Gibson County, Milan, Peabody, South Gibson and West Carroll. Coaches are asked to email stat leaders before noon on Wednesday to michaelodom@milanmirrorexchange.com.

