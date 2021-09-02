Gibson County high school football statistical leaders after Week 2

Peabody’s Sam Driggers drops back to pass against Milan in Week 1.

After two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, here are the statistical leaders in Gibson County (including West Carroll):

PASSING

Name School Comp. Att. Comp. % Yds TDs INT
Sam Driggers Peabody 20 31 64.5 252 2 0
Hayden Sullivan Milan 11 18 61.1 142 2 2
Xander Moon W. Carroll 9 17 52.9 103 1 0
John Carter Phillips Gibson Co. 3 9 33.3 35 1 1
Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 1 7 14.3 9 0 0

RUSHING

Name School Carries TDs Yds/carry Total yards
Khalik Ganaway Peabody 56 4 7.4 414
Xander Moon W. Carroll 44 4 6.86 302
Mekhi Carr Milan 15 1 10.93 164
Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 11 1 12.18 134
Malik Lee W. Carroll 13 0 9.92 129
Jay Long W. Carroll 21 1 6.14 129
Hayden Sullivan Milan 13 0 5.69 74
Ty Schrotberger S. Gibson 9 1 7.67 69

RECEIVING

Name School Rec TDs YPC Yards
Demarkus Kee Peabody 9 2 14 126
Malik Gnaway Peabody 8 0 12.4 99
Kam Tharpe Milan 5 1 15.8 79
Anthony Brown Milan 4 1 12 48
Nate Wykoff W. Carroll 2 0 20.5 41
Daelon Drasal W. Carroll 2 1 17.5 35
Reese McVay Gibson Co. 1 1 23 23

TACKLING

Name School Total tackles TFL Sacks
London Burkett Peabody 17 1 0
Jason Baskerville Peabody 13 2 1
Jay Long West Carroll 13 1 0
McCoy Sewell Peabody 12 1 1
Malik Ganaway Peabody 11 1 0
Khalik Ganaway Peabody 10 0 0
Derek Kee Peabody 10 0 0
Reese McVay Gibson Co. 10 0 0
Shooter Nelson West Carroll 10 0 0
Hunter Walters West Carroll 10 0 0
Jacoby Albea Peabody 8 3 2
Austin Friend S. Gibson 8 0 0
Colton Lumpkin Gibson Co. 8 0 0
Brannon Brown S. Gibson 7 0 0
Seth Edwards West Carroll 7 0 0
Demarkus Kee Peabody 7 1 0
Lake Lovorn S. Gibson 7 0 0
Xander Moon West Carroll 7 0 0
Nolan Stidham S. Gibson 7 1 1
Jay Allen Gibson Co. 6 0 0
Ross Crenshaw S. Gibson 6 1 0
Jordan Shepherd Peabody 6 0 0
Keandre Woolfork Peabody 6 0 0
Anthony Brown Milan 5 1 0
Hank Fisher Milan 5 0 0
Gray Hensley Milan 5 0 0
Taylor Lockhart Milan 5 1.5 1.5
Logan Moseley S. Gibson 5 0 0
Ethan Turner Gibson Co. 5 0 0

Schools that reported statistical leaders: Gibson County, Milan, Peabody, South Gibson and West Carroll. Coaches are asked to email stat leaders before noon on Wednesday to michaelodom@milanmirrorexchange.com.

