Keith Lynn Doyle

Graveside services for Keith Doyle were held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Antioch Cemetery.

Mr. Doyle, 62, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was born in Humboldt to the late O.C. Doyle and Jean Nicholas Doyle.

Mr. Doyle was a 1976 graduate of Humboldt High School where he was active with the FFA. He enjoyed many adventures and jobs where he brought happiness to others. One of those jobs was working at the Dairyette. He also enjoyed being a local meat butcher, working at Domino’s and being a hotel manager. Mr. Doyle was a member of Love & Truth Church.

He is survived by his children, Kyle Doyle (Xochitl Rivera), Crystal Morrison (Parker) and Tara Petty (Trey); sister, Regina Weatherington (David); grandchildren, BreAnna Willis, Brennen Willis, Jace Petty and Addyson Doyle; and his loyal four-legged companion that he loved dearly, Baby.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.