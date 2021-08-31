Gibson County fall sports scoreboard for Week 3
Here are the scores from Week 3 of the 2021 high school fall season:
TUESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntingdon 2, Gibson County 1
Goals: GC – Bailey Morris. Records: GC 1-6.
Dyer County 4, Milan 0
Records: M 2-4.
GOLF
at South Fulton
Boys
Union City 183, South Fulton 210, Obion County 223
Individual scoring: Milan – Matt Fry 39, Taylor Davis 43, Eli Belew 47. Medalist: Fry (M) 39.
Girls
Milan 88, Union City 114
Individual scoring: M – Katie Alexander 41, Jaclyn Moore 47. Medalist: Alexander (M) 41.
MONDAY
GOLF
at Humboldt Golf and Country Club
Boys
South Gibson 144, Dyersburg 168, Milan 190, Sacred Heart 195
Individual scores: SG – Renata Gerena 34, Dalton Pevahouse 35, Caleb Ward 37, Brandon McMillion 37; M – Taylor Davis 41, Matt Fry 47, Eli Belew 49, Will Dobbs 53; Peabody – Evan Temple 57. Medalist: Renata Gerena (SG) 34.
Girls
South Gibson 83, Milan 85
Individual scores: SG – Emma Butler 36, Olivia Davis 47; M – Katie Alexander 38, Jaclyn Moore 47. Medalist: Butler (SG) 36.