Gibson County fall sports scoreboard for Week 3

Here are the scores from Week 3 of the 2021 high school fall season:

TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Huntingdon 2, Gibson County 1

Goals: GC – Bailey Morris. Records: GC 1-6.

Dyer County 4, Milan 0

Records: M 2-4.

GOLF

at South Fulton

Boys

Union City 183, South Fulton 210, Obion County 223

Individual scoring: Milan – Matt Fry 39, Taylor Davis 43, Eli Belew 47. Medalist: Fry (M) 39.

Girls

Milan 88, Union City 114

Individual scoring: M – Katie Alexander 41, Jaclyn Moore 47. Medalist: Alexander (M) 41.

MONDAY

GOLF

at Humboldt Golf and Country Club

Boys

South Gibson 144, Dyersburg 168, Milan 190, Sacred Heart 195

Individual scores: SG – Renata Gerena 34, Dalton Pevahouse 35, Caleb Ward 37, Brandon McMillion 37; M – Taylor Davis 41, Matt Fry 47, Eli Belew 49, Will Dobbs 53; Peabody – Evan Temple 57. Medalist: Renata Gerena (SG) 34.

Girls

South Gibson 83, Milan 85

Individual scores: SG – Emma Butler 36, Olivia Davis 47; M – Katie Alexander 38, Jaclyn Moore 47. Medalist: Butler (SG) 36.