Dyersburg, Ripley enter West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 2

Week 2 had 30 game cancelations across the state, but a majority of West Tennessee teams played. Two teams enter the Mirror-Exchange’s top 12 rankings as Dyersburg and Ripley picked up win No. 2 on the season.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 2:

1. Peabody (2-0). Result: Beat Westview 31-29. This week: at Lake County (COVID cancelation). Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (1-0). Result: Beat Cordova 55-0. This week: at Crockett County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (2-0). Result: Beat North Side 48-20. This week: at Millington. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (2-0). Result: COVID win over Westwood. This week: at Milan. Last week: No. 4.

5. Milan (0-1). Result: No contest against Manassas (transportation). This week: vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 5.

6. McKenzie (2-0). Result: Beat Chester County 36-0. This week: vs. Camden. Last week: No. 6.

7. Hardin County (2-0). Result: Beat Adamsville 49-0. This week: vs. South Side. Last week: No. 7.

8. Riverside (2-0). Result: Beat Lexington 17-14. This week: at Hickman County. Last week: No. 10.

9. Westview (1-1). Result: Lost to Peabody 31-29. This week: vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 9.

10. USJ (1-1). Result: Beat Union City 35-7. This week: at Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 11.

11. Dyersburg (2-0). Result: Beat Dyer County 53-7. This week: vs. Bolton. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Ripley (2-0). Result: Beat Crockett County 20-14. This week: vs. Bolivar. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Lexington (0-2); North Side (0-2)

On the Bubble: Jackson Christian (2-0); Huntingdon (1-1); West Carroll (2-0)