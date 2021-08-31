Bryson Rae McMillion

Bryson McMillion, four, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born on July 19, 2017 in Jackson, Tennessee to Tyler McMillion and Alicia McMillion.

In addition to his parents, Tyler McMillion and Alicia McMillion, Bryson is survived by his brother, Braxton McMillion; paternal grandparents, Lee McMillion and Kelly Kuykendall; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Dorene Hughes; paternal great-grandparents, Jimmy and Brenda McMillion; maternal great-grandmother, Judy Hughes; and uncles, Brendan McMillion, Keenan McMillion, Colby McMillion and Tanner York.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. Burial followed at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the service time on Friday.

Serving as pallbearers were Keenan McMillion, Brendan McMillion, Nick Jordan and Andrew McCann.