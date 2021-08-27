Week 2 Football Roundup: Chase Minton FG gives Peabody win over Westview

With the 38-game winning streak on the ropes, Peabody put together a strong drive in the final 1:42 for a chance to win.

A nine-yard run by Khalik Ganaway run put the Golden Tide at the 1-yard line with two second remaining on the clock as Westview held a one-point lead (29-28).

But Chase Minton nailed an 18-yard field goal as time expired to give Peabody its 39th straight win with a 31-29 victory over Westview.

In Shane Jacobs’ postgame interview with Worthy Road Studios’ Terry Clement, he announced that the Week 3 game against Lake County has been canceled. Peabody is looking for another opponent.

With 1:42 remaining, Westview quarterback Ty Simpson, an Alabama commitment, connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Harris.

But Sam Driggers led the Golden Tide on the 71-yard drive in the final 1:42 to win the game.

Peabody held a 21-14 lead on Westview at halftime on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Driggers to DeMarkus Kee and two touchdown runs by Ganaway (18 yard and two yards).

Humboldt 34, Bruceton 15

Coach Teddy Pettigrew picked up his first win at Humboldt as the Vikings evened their record to 1-1 with a win over Bruceton (0-2).

With Humboldt holding a 14-9 halftime time, Bruceton scored first in the second half to take a 15-14 lead. But the Vikings scored 20 unanswered points to win.

The first two touchdowns of the second half were passes by Kylan Johnson of 49 yards and 32 yards. Mike Jones scored the final touchdown on a six-yard run on fourth down.

Humboldt hosts West Carroll in a Region 7-1A game in Week 3.

West Carroll 27, Gleason 21

The War Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a win at home after erasing a halftime deficit.

Gleason led 14-9 at halftime, but West Carroll’s defense only gave up one more score and the offense scored 16 points to keep the War Eagles on top.

Senior quarterback Xander Moon scored three touchdowns on runs of two yards, 47 yards and 68 yards. Jay Long had the other touchdown from two yards out.

Moon rushed for 226 yards and passed for 57 yards. Malik Lee also rushed for 129 yards.

Gleason’s Kolton Crochet rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, while Isaac Denton rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Long and Nick Andre had three solo tackles and an assisted tackle each.

Other games