Ms. Ruth Mills, 93, of McKenzie, Tenn., departed this life on Friday, August 13, 2021 in McKenzie.

She was born on May 12, 1928 to the late Fred Lawson Mills and Pearl Idella Caviness Mills.

Ms. Mills was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Mills and Larry Mills; two sisters, Pearline Lemonds and Evelyn Williams; and two nephews, Jerry Mills and Wynn Williams.

She is survived by several beloved nieces and one nephew, as well as, many extended family members and community and church friends.

Ms. Mills loved growing up and living in Medina, Tenn. with family and friends. Later in her life, some of her happiest times and fondest memories were spent at the Rose Garden Retirement Home in Cedar Grove, Tenn. She lived there for 27 years.

She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, and loved attending church and fellowshipping with her church family. She proudly lifted her voice to praise God. Ms. Mills was a wonderful Christian example, always showing kindness and love to every person and, especially, every small dog or cat that crossed her path.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held October, 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Latham’s Chapel Baptist Church and Cemetery in Medina. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to your local Humane Society.