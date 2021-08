Gibson County high school sports scoreboard for Week 2

We are now into Week 2 of the high school sports season. Here is what is happening in Gibson County:

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

South Gibson 11, Peabody 0

Goals: SG – Ella Piercey 2, Aubrey Colvin 2, Sierra Healy 2, Brynlee Butler, McKenzie Scherer, Kayla Peterson, Maddy Brewer, Tetterbea Addo. Assists: SG – Hannah Hansen 2, Peterson, Piercey, Addo, Addison Woodward, Scherer. Record: SG 3-0; P 0-2.

Gibson County 4, Milan 0

Records: GC 1-2; M 1-1.

Volleyball

Dyer County 3, South Gibson 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-9)

Milan 3, USJ 0

Record: M 6-3.

Gibson County 3, West Carroll 1